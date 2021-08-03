She shared a message explaining that her health "has taken a turn for the worse."

America's Got Talent fan-favorite Jane Marczewski, who performs as "Nightbirde," has left the show amid her cancer battle.

Marczewski, 30, revealed the news to fans on Instagram on Monday. "Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true," she captioned a photo of herself in bed. "My point of view this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I've walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider."

America's-Got-Talent-Contestant-Nightbirde-Leaves-Competition-Amid-Cancer-Battle-GettyImages-1233347076 Credit: Getty Images

But Marczewski said that her health "has taken a turn for the worse" since her audition, adding that "the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention."

"I am so sad to announce that I won't be able to continue forward on this season of AGT," she continued. "Life doesn't always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already."

The comments of her post were flooded with well wishes. "We're keeping you in our thoughts for a full recovery!" the official America's Got Talent Instagram wrote. "Sending you love and prayers! What an inspiration you are to us all! 💗" said Hannah Brown.

Marczewski blew the judges away during her audition when she performed her original song, "It's OK." She also said during her audition that she only has a 2% chance of surviving metastatic breast cancer because it has spread to her spine, lungs, and liver.

Metastatic breast cancer is another word for stage IV breast cancer. In stage IV, the cancer has spread beyond the breast and nearby lymph nodes to other parts of the body, usually the bones, liver, and lungs, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). Stage IV breast cancer is considered incurable, but treatment can help shrink tumors or slow their growth, improve symptoms, and help women live longer.

This is the third time Marczewski has faced cancer; her first diagnosis came in 2017. "I can't tell people what will happen," she told NBC 4 in June. "But I can tell people what is possible, I can show people what is possible."

Marczewski said she was given three to six months to live in 2019, telling NBC 4 that she's "not afraid" to die. She added, "I'm ready to die whenever it's time for me to die."

Marczewski thanked fans for their support in her Instagram post, and ended on this note: "Stay with me, I'll be better soon. I'm planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I've still got dreams."