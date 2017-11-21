Intraductal papillomas are benign or non-cancerous wart-like tumors that grow in the milk ducts of the breast, according to the American Cancer Society. They're made up of gland and fibrous tissue as well as blood vessels that grow in the milk ducts and can cause lumps near the nipple.

Papillomas may also cause a clear or bloody discharge from the nipple, and they are most common among women ages 35 to 55. Your doctor will surgically remove the papilloma, along with the part of the duct it grew in.

Having just one papilloma usually doesn’t carry a higher risk of breast cancer. Your cancer risk may be raised, though, if you have more than one, if you develop them at an early age, if there are abnormal cells in the papilloma, and if you have a family history of cancer.