Why This Woman Chose Not to Rebuild Her Boobs After Finding a Lump at Age 42

"My chest is the canvas for my story," she wrote.

By Samantha Lauriello
November 26, 2018

Breasts don’t define womanhood—and having breasts doesn't make you more or less feminine.

That’s the message breast cancer warrior Chiara D’Agostino is spreading. She bravely documents her journey with the disease both on Instagram and on her blog, Beauty Through the Beast. Recently, she revealed the physical and emotionally fallout she experienced after undergoing a double mastectomy to treat the disease.

“This wasn’t my plan. At the age of 42 I found a lump in my breast and had chemotherapy, radiation, a double mastectomy, breast implants, and eventually a metastatic breast cancer diagnosis,” D’Agostino wrote in an Instagram post.

This wasn’t my plan. At the age of 42 I found a lump in my breast and had chemotherapy, radiation, a double mastectomy, breast implants, and eventually a metastatic breast cancer diagnosis. As a young woman I felt detached from my body, having been taught it was dirty. I rebelled through cutting, an eating disorder, drug and alcohol addiction, and abusive relationships, including the one with my self. But at university I studied dance and choreography; I learned to be present in my body, aware of how I exist in relation to what’s around me and how I move through space. Via movement and touch I discovered I could use my body as a vehicle of expression. You can imagine everything that felt threatened when I was told of the inner molecular change. I felt devastated, betrayed by my physical form. After seven painful breast implant infections I chose to remain flat. After the surgery, I was terrified of looking in the mirror. Would I still be womanly without a female silhouette? To my surprise, the expression on my face showed great relief: I saw myself again! I questioned why I had ever put myself through numerous painful surgeries in an attempt to keep the female form for acceptance from myself and from others. Ironically, now that I’ve been disfigured I observe myself in the mirror after showers more, so as to get used to the new map of my body. My story is written on my skin, via scars. My chest is the canvas for my story. I’m rediscovering and redefining my body and merging with the new one. How do I want my body to be in this world? How do I relate to my surroundings? What can I do with this new body? What are my new pleasures? What are my limits? How far can I reach — and then can I reach further? Am I still a woman without breasts? The rest of my body is female, and I identify with being a woman. I’m not less than anyone because I have fewer body parts. I accept myself as a woman without breasts. But am I still sexy as a woman without breasts? I’m the same person inside, and I believe we shine from the inside out, so sexy and beautiful is how I feel about myself.... @thefinelinemag 📸 @angelikabuettner @iam_by_angelikabuettner

She admits she used to feel “detached” from her body. Growing up, she struggled with disordered eating, drug and alcohol addiction, self-harm, and abusive relationships—including one with herself, she wrote.

Then, D’Agostino found dance while she was in college, and it taught her how to be present in her body, as she put it. She also discovered that through movement and touch, she could use her body as a vehicle of expression and as an instrument of beauty.

Being diagnosed with breast cancer changed her relationship with her body. “You can imagine everything that felt threatened when I was told of the inner molecular change,” she wrote. “I felt devastated, betrayed by my physical form.”

Many women who undergo a mastectomy decide to have breast implants. D’Agostino did as well. But because she experienced constant infections related to her implants, she ultimately chose to have them removed for good. “After the surgery, I was terrified of looking in the mirror. Would I still be womanly without a female silhouette? To my surprise, the expression on my face showed great relief: I saw myself again!”

“My story is written on my skin, via scars. My chest is the canvas for my story. I’m rediscovering and redefining my body and merging with the new one,” she wrote.

As for whether D’Agostino is still just as much a woman without breasts, she had this to say: “I’m not less than anyone because I have fewer body parts. I accept myself as a woman without breasts. I’m the same person inside, and I believe we shine from the inside out, so sexy and beautiful is how I feel about myself." 

Finding the strength to love your body through such a drastic change can be challenging, but with the example of women like D’Agostino, we can see that it’s 100% possible. She’s right, beauty shines from the inside, and if anything, this battle has only made her stronger than she was before.

