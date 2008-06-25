How Important Is the Size of the Hospital Providing My Breast Cancer Treatment?

Bigger is often better when it comes to selecting a hospital for your breast cancer treatment, but that's not always the case.

"If you're living in a small town and the nearest oncology center is a hundred miles away, you probably would want to get a second opinion from a major center," such as one of the National Cancer Institute's designated comprehensive cancer centers or a large hospital-based cancer center where multidisciplinary consultation can be obtained, says Edward M. Wolin, MD, a medical oncologist at the Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

At these larger centers, your case is often reviewed by a team of experts, with your lab slides and X-rays "shown on a big screen along with the pathology report—everybody looks at everything, and all of the different inputs are put in together," says Dr. Wolin.

On the other hand, a large center may not necessarily offer all the best specialists in town and some centers might specialize more in laboratory-based research than one-on-one clinical care (though all treat patients).

There are also pros and cons with university hospitals. A university may be at work on new drugs and treatments that may be beneficial to you, but as a teaching institution, "a lot of the care is being done at all levels of [doctors'] medical education," says Dr. Wolin.