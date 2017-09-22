“I make sure to tell patients that, even though DCIS has the word ‘carcinoma’ in it, it’s not actually cancer,” Marleen Meyers, MD, medical oncologist and director of the Perlmutter Cancer Center Survivorship Program at NYU Langone Health, tells Health.

“In order for something to be cancer, it has to be able to spread and grow unabated,” says Dr. Meyers. “But in the duct, it’s like being in a small tube or straw, and it usually can’t spread anywhere.”

Because of that, people shouldn’t be as frightened of DCIS as they are of invasive breast cancer, she adds. “It still comes with risks, so it should still be respected,” she says, “but really, we want to decriminalize DCIS and let patients know they shouldn’t be so scared.”