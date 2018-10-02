10 Fitness and Beauty Products That Benefit Breast Cancer Research This Month

Shop and give back: In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we’ve selected stylish goodies that support the cause in a major way.
1
The North Face Resolve Jacket
Every year the North Face donates to Boarding for Breast Cancer and Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, plus comes out with gear that broadcasts awareness.
2
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair
This serum leaves you silky smooth, and 20% of the price goes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
3
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector in Opal
4
New Balance 890v6 Sneakers
Lace up for your next run knowing that 5% of the cost of each pair sold will be given to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
5
K-Deer Laura Stripe Leggings
Another Susan G. Komen Foundation supporter! This yoga company donates 10% of online sales of these yoga pants.
6
Athleta Empower Bra
Great post-mastectomy. And, for each of 2,500 bras sold between Oct. 2 and 15, one is gifted to the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center.
7
Jane Iredale PlayOn Lip Crayon in Sunny
Here’s something to smile about—100% of the proceeds of this lippie will go to Look Good Feel Better.
8
ELEMIS Limited Edition Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm Supersize
This limited edition of the brand's deep cleansing balm gives back while it exfoliates skin: ELEMIS is pledging to donate $25,000 of sales to The Pink Agenda.
9
Venus ET Fleur Lé Mini Pink Round Arrangement
These incredible little flowers look beautiful year after year—no watering or maintenance necessary. In the month of October, 20% of sales will benefit City of Hope.
10
APL TechLoom Bliss Running Shoe in Power Pink
A limited edition of APL's popular TechLoom Bliss running shoe, this hot pink hue gives 20% of sales to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, A Breast Cancer Research Foundation Program.