10 Fitness and Beauty Products That Benefit Breast Cancer Research This Month

courtesy of manufacturers

Shop and give back: In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we’ve selected stylish goodies that support the cause in a major way.

October 02, 2018

1
The North Face Resolve Jacket

courtesy of manufacturers

Every year the North Face donates to Boarding for Breast Cancer and Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, plus comes out with gear that broadcasts awareness.

available at thenorthface.com $90
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair

courtesy of manufacturers

This serum leaves you silky smooth, and 20% of the price goes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

available at esteelauder.com $95
SHOP NOW

3
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector in Opal

courtesy of manufacturers

Glow on! The Breast Cancer Research Foundation will receive $8 for every highlighter sold.

available at ulta.com $38
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
New Balance 890v6 Sneakers

courtesy of manufacturers

Lace up for your next run knowing that 5% of the cost of each pair sold will be given to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

available at newbalance.com $120
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
K-Deer Laura Stripe Leggings

courtesy of manufacturers

Another Susan G. Komen Foundation supporter! This yoga company donates 10% of online sales of these yoga pants.

available at k-deer.com $98
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Athleta Empower Bra

courtesy of manufacturers

Great post-mastectomy. And, for each of 2,500 bras sold between Oct. 2 and 15, one is gifted to the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center.

available at athleta.com $54
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Jane Iredale PlayOn Lip Crayon in Sunny

courtesy of manufacturers

Here’s something to smile about—100% of the proceeds of this lippie will go to Look Good Feel Better.

available at janeiredale.com $20
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
ELEMIS Limited Edition Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm Supersize

Elemis

This limited edition of the brand's deep cleansing balm gives back while it exfoliates skin: ELEMIS is pledging to donate $25,000 of sales to The Pink Agenda.

available at elemis.com $99
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
Venus ET Fleur Lé Mini Pink Round Arrangement

Venus Et Fleur

These incredible little flowers look beautiful year after year—no watering or maintenance necessary. In the month of October, 20% of sales will benefit City of Hope.

available at venusetfleur.com $40
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

10
APL TechLoom Bliss Running Shoe in Power Pink

APL

A limited edition of APL's popular TechLoom Bliss running shoe, this hot pink hue gives 20% of sales to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, A Breast Cancer Research Foundation Program. 

available at athleticpropulsionlabs.com $10
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More