"Some of the best ways to help sound so easy and so simple, but you're going through a lot," says Otis. "You're just not thinking about the essentials." She puts together packages of paper towels, toilet paper, paper plates, napkins, cups, and even garbage bags for friends who are going through breast cancer treatment so they don't have to occupy one iota of brainpower on these simple necessities. "On more than on occasion someone has said, 'Oh my gosh thank you, we are on our last roll.'"

Even plastic spoons and forks could come in handy, especially since some people going through chemo might be bothered by a metallic taste, which might be made worse by using a regular fork, she says. Online outlets make it easy to buy these goods in bulk, like this 12-roll bundle from Amazon, or you can hand-pick several individual items that ship together.

