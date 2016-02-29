Breast Cancer Coping Strategy No. 2: Conversation

Talking to friends, family members, and/or other women who've had breast cancer can be therapeutic, as long as you're clear that the details of someone else's diagnosis and treatment may be very different from yours. "When friends tell you 'I did this' or 'My mother's doctor recommended that,' it may not apply to you," cautions Robin Hershkowitz, program director for women's cancers at CancerCare, a national nonprofit support services organization based in New York City. "The best thing is to keep asking your doctor, 'Why is that a good option for me? Why is that a good plan?' You need to be as comfortable as you can with it."