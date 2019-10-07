7 Pink Workout Shirts to Show Your Support During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

You'll be sporting these long after October ends.
Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women, second only to some types of skin cancer. Roughly one in eight women in the United States (about 12%) will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. In October, people across the globe come together for Breast Cancer Awareness Month to celebrate those battling the disease, those who survived it, and those whose lives were taken by it.
Wearing pink is a great way to honor the cause, whether you're going to an awareness walk or fundraiser, or you're just going about your day. Pink has been the designated color for the breast cancer awareness movement for decades, and those affected by the disease know they have an ally in people sporting the color. These seven pink workout tops all support breast cancer awareness—and are so stylish, you'll be sporting them long after October ends.
1
Nike Miler Running Tank
2
Athleta Bakasana Crop Tank
This hot pink yoga top is perfect for life both on and off the mat. The product description says the "fabric is buttery soft with compression that feels like a gentle hug." If that's not every yogi's dream, we don't know what is.
3
Lululemon Swiftly Relaxed Short Sleeve
No brand does athleisure quite like Lululemon, and this relaxed tee proves it. The anti-stink fabric inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria, making it ideal for the gym or just any day you'll spend running around.
4
Outdoor Voices Sweatee T-Shirt
If you have any doubts about adding this pink t-shirt to your shopping cart, the reviews will quickly dispel them. "My favorite shirt EVER!! Just ordered my third color," one reviewer wrote. Another chimed in with, "My go-to shirt for biking, running, lifting, putt-putting, farmer's market-ing, airport-ing, you name it."
5
Bandier Alala Mesh Tank
By now you probably own a shirt or two that tie in the front, but this Bandier mesh tank ties in the back, putting a new spin on an old trend. Not to mention, the lightweight material and dropped armholes are sure to keep you from overheating.
6
Sweaty Betty Namaska Yoga Tank
Wear this yoga top on its own, or layer it under a jacket or sweater on chillier days. Between the strappy back, slim fit, and inner bra with removable pads, it'll look as good as it feels.
7
Lululemon Emerald Long Sleeve
You can throw this rose-colored long sleeve on over a sports bra or tank top to stay cozy as you warm up at the gym or on the yoga mat. Designed with commuting in mind, this tee is also great for everyday travel and errands.