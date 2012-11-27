Booze and Your Body: Is Alcohol Healthy?

Alcohol is a bad idea for most people with GERD, especially if you drink too much, or on a regular basis. Alcohol relaxes the lower esophageal sphincter, which lets stomach acid creep into the esophagus.A 1999 study in the American Journal of Medicine found that the percentage of people reporting reflux symptoms increased with the number of drinks consumed weekly. Those who quaffed more than seven drinks per week were the most likely to have heartburn.
To drink for your health or not to? Here's the latest news on the risks and benefits of alcohol:

The good

It strengthens your bones, says a new study from Oregon State University.

It fights heart disease. A glass a day in midlife is linked to a lower rate of heart disease and cognitive decline in old age.

The bad

It can raise breast cancer risk. In a review of studies, women who had a drink a day had a 4 percent increase in risk over those who didn't drink.

It's harmful in excess. Drinking more than a glass a day has been linked to a range of problems, including weight gain and even liver damage.

The bottom line

"A drink a day can be beneficial," says Elsa-Grace Giardina, MD, director of the Center for Women's Health at New York--Presbyterian Hospital. "If you're concerned about your breast cancer risk, you don't need to cut out alcohol altogether, but aim for a drink every other day or less."

