Doctors Kept Dismissing My Back Pain—Until I Was Finally Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer

One doctor insisted Tori Geib's pain was caused by depression; another brushed it off as work stress. Then the truth emerged: She had stage 4 breast cancer that had spread to her spine. 

14 Things Women With Metastatic Breast Cancer Want You to Know

Real women open up about what it’s like to live with stage 4 breast cancer, plus how you can help.
This Woman's Terminal Breast Cancer Disappeared After Immunotherapy. Here's Why That's Such a Big Deal

When Judy Perkins enrolled in an experimental trial, she only had months to live. Two years later, she's cancer-free. 
4 Women on What Brought Them Comfort During Breast Cancer Treatment

Sometimes physical objects can be a surprising source of strength.
Losing Weight After Age 50 May Reduce Breast Cancer Risk, Says Study

The information is of "great public health importance," according to researchers.
NBC's Kristen Dahlgren Reveals The Unusual Breast Cancer Symptom That She Almost Missed

Her diagnosis came just months after a clear mammogram.
This Woman's Boyfriend Proposed on Her Last Day of Chemo for Breast Cancer

"When I was diagnosed, I gave him an ‘out.’ But he told me that he would never leave my side."
16 Celebrities Who Battled Breast Cancer

Here are all the details about how 16 famous women fought breast cancer while being in the public eye. Read about how they were diagnosed, which treatment they chose, and what they're doing now.
There's Usually No Lump in This Rare, Aggressive Form of Breast Cancer. Here's What You Need to Know

Redness, swelling, tenderness, and changes to the skin of the breast can be signs of inflammatory breast cancer.
Early Symptoms of Breast Cancer, From Women Who Experienced Them

6 Breast Cancer Symptoms Every Woman Needs to Know

Triple Negative Breast Cancer: Everything You Need to Know

The One Thing Sheryl Crow Wishes She'd Known Before Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis

 The 5 Breast Cancer Stages, Explained

Breast cancer stages tell patients and their doctors important information that can help determine the best course of treatment for the disease.

I Have Terminal Breast Cancer, but I'm Still Spending Thousands of Dollars Each Year on Costs My Insurance Won't Cover

Florida Woman Recovers from Breast Cancer with Trial Vaccine: ‘I Feel Like I Walked on the Moon’

Jennifer Garner Shares Mammogram Video on Instagram—Along With a Genius Tip

Ex-NFL Player DeAngelo Williams Pays for 500 Mammograms to Honor Late Mom Who Died of Breast Cancer

Beyoncé's Dad Just Revealed His Breast Cancer Diagnosis—Here's What You Need to Know About Male Breast Cancer

Samantha Harris Thought She Was the Picture of Health—Then She Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

9 Things to Know Before Your First Mammogram

Shannen Doherty Reveals Her Relationship With Her Husband Changed After Breast Cancer

BH90210’s Shannen Doherty Opens Up About Loving Herself After Breast Cancer

The FDA Announced a Breast Implant Recall. Here's Everything You Need To Know

Woman, 25, Learns She Was Misdiagnosed with Breast Cancer after Undergoing Double Mastectomy

This Mother Discovered She Had Breast Cancer When Her Son Refused to Breastfeed From Her Right Breast

A New Breast Cancer Treatment Can Extend the Lives of Younger Patients, Study Finds

44-Year-Old Mother of 11 Dies from Stage-4 Breast Cancer: 'We Just Have Each Other'

What Exactly Is a Breast Ultrasound—and When Would You Need One?

Pregnant Woman Fighting Breast Cancer Gets 9 Rounds of Chemo While Carrying Her Baby

Woman Gets Preventive Double Mastectomy and Then Learns the DNA Testing Was Wrong: 'Just Devastating'

10 Things Women With Breast Implants Should Know About Cancer Screening

Is It Just Me or Are My Boobs Different Sizes?

Doctors Kept Dismissing My Back Pain—Until I Was Finally Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer

The 23andMe DNA Test Is 50% Off Today—Shop It Before the Sale Ends

Sarah Silverman Says Her Male Doctor Used Bare Hands to Apply Gel to Her Breasts During an Ultrasound

This Man Shared the Sweetest Birth Photo of His Wife, Who Was Diagnosed With Cancer at 7 Months Pregnant

13 Types of Cancer That Are Linked to Being Overweight

The Powerful Reason This Breast Cancer Survivor Is Putting Her Mastectomy Scars on Full Display

