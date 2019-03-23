Doctors Kept Dismissing My Back Pain—Until I Was Finally Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer

14 Things Women With Metastatic Breast Cancer Want You to Know
Real women open up about what it's like to live with stage 4 breast cancer, plus how you can help.
This Woman's Terminal Breast Cancer Disappeared After Immunotherapy. Here's Why That's Such a Big Deal
When Judy Perkins enrolled in an experimental trial, she only had months to live. Two years later, she's cancer-free.
4 Women on What Brought Them Comfort During Breast Cancer Treatment
Sometimes physical objects can be a surprising source of strength.
Losing Weight After Age 50 May Reduce Breast Cancer Risk, Says Study
The information is of "great public health importance," according to researchers.
NBC's Kristen Dahlgren Reveals The Unusual Breast Cancer Symptom That She Almost Missed
Her diagnosis came just months after a clear mammogram.
This Woman's Boyfriend Proposed on Her Last Day of Chemo for Breast Cancer
"When I was diagnosed, I gave him an 'out.' But he told me that he would never leave my side."