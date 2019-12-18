How Borderline Personality Disorder Affects Relationships
People with BPD fear alienation and abandonment, which can make it difficult to maintain intimate bonds.Read More
How Is Borderline Personality Disorder Treated?
Borderline personality disorder treatments include dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) and other types of psychotherapy.Read More
What Exactly Is Borderline Personality Disorder—and What Causes It?
The mental illness may affect as many as 6% of Americans, most of them women.Read More
Bipolar vs. BPD: How to Tell the Difference
The two mental health conditions are sometimes confused—but treatment depends on which diagnosis a person actually has.Read More