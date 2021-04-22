Blood Disorders

Why It’s Tough to Directly Compare the J&J Vaccine Blood Clots to Those Linked to Birth Control
They aren't the same type of blood clot, nor do they require the same treatment—but experts say a slight comparison may help people understand that all medications come with risk.
Blood Clot Symptoms: What to Watch Out for, and When to See a Doctor
Blood clots can cause different symptoms depending on what kind they are and where they're located.
A Small Number of People Developed This Rare Blood Disorder After Getting a COVID Vaccine—Here's What to Know
A Small Number of People Developed This Rare Blood Disorder After Getting a COVID Vaccine—Here's What to Know
Experts are looking into a possible link.
Chrissy Teigen Needed 2 Blood Transfusions While Hospitalized for Pregnancy Issues—Here's What's Going On
She'd previously been on mandatory bed rest for weeks due to a "weak placenta."
COVID-19 Is Causing Blood Clots and Strokes in Some Patients—but Doctors Don't Know Why
More research is needed, but some doctors say extra inflammation may play a role.
What is Methemoglobinemia? What to Know About the Rare Disorder That Turned One Woman’s Blood Blue
It's a condition called methemoglobinemia, and it can be fatal.