LIVE

Blood Disorders

Most Recent

Why It’s Tough to Directly Compare the J&J Vaccine Blood Clots to Those Linked to Birth Control

Why It’s Tough to Directly Compare the J&J Vaccine Blood Clots to Those Linked to Birth Control
They aren't the same type of blood clot, nor do they require the same treatment—but experts say a slight comparison may help people understand that all medications come with risk.
Blood Clot Symptoms: What to Watch Out for, and When to See a Doctor

Blood Clot Symptoms: What to Watch Out for, and When to See a Doctor
Blood clots can cause different symptoms depending on what kind they are and where they're located.
A Small Number of People Developed This Rare Blood Disorder After Getting a COVID Vaccine—Here's What to Know

A Small Number of People Developed This Rare Blood Disorder After Getting a COVID Vaccine—Here's What to Know
Experts are looking into a possible link.
Chrissy Teigen Just Had 2 Blood Transfusions While Pregnant—Here's What's Going On

Chrissy Teigen Needed 2 Blood Transfusions While Hospitalized for Pregnancy Issues—Here's What's Going On
She'd previously been on mandatory bed rest for weeks due to a "weak placenta."
COVID-19 Is Causing Mysterious Blood Clots and Strokes in Younger Patients

COVID-19 Is Causing Blood Clots and Strokes in Some Patients—but Doctors Don't Know Why
More research is needed, but some doctors say extra inflammation may play a role.
This Girl's Blood and Skin Turned Blue After Using a Topical Anesthetic—Here's Why

What is Methemoglobinemia? What to Know About the Rare Disorder That Turned One Woman’s Blood Blue
It's a condition called methemoglobinemia, and it can be fatal.
Advertisement

More Blood Disorders

9 Reasons You Bruise So Easily

9 Reasons You Bruise So Easily
What do those bruises mean–and what can you do about them?
How to Prevent a Blood Clot

How to Prevent a Blood Clot
While older men and women are most at risk of Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), younger women may also be vulnerable, especially during their childbearing years. Here’s how you can protect yourself.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com