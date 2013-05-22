Bipolar disorder—formerly known as manic-depressive illness or manic depression—is a mental illness that causes unusual shifts in mood, energy, and activity levels, according to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH). A person can be diagnosed with one of three types of bipolar disorder (bipolar I disorder, bipolar II disorder, or cyclothymic disorder), and the illness is usually identified during the late teens or early adult years.

The symptoms of bipolar disorder usually show up as very intense emotions—extremely high highs, and very low lows. “People with bipolar disorder experience extreme mood swings that include emotional highs and lows,” psychiatrist Aron Tendler, MD, chief medical officer of BrainsWay, tells Health. “During the emotional highs, individuals have an increase in ideas, energy, creativity, excessive talking, and problematic behaviors.”

While Dr. Tendler says bipolar disorder isn’t difficult to diagnose, there is usually a diagnostic delay because people who experience these extreme mood swings don’t have the insight to recognize that they are a problem. “When the alternative is depressive episodes, most individuals enjoy when they’re experiencing the emotional highs,” he explains. “They find it to be a very productive period; they write songs, start books and engage in many projects and activities. They do not tend to notice the destructive behaviors that often accompany their manic episodes, such as having affairs or being reckless with money and business ventures. If their mood during this time is happy or euphoric, they are not likely to seek treatment.”

While bipolar disorder isn't widely talked about, there are quite a few notable people who have been diagnosed with the illness. Here, a little bit on the celebrities who are known to have bipolar disorder, and how they went public with their diagnoses.

