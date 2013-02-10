10 Helpful Books About Bipolar Disorder

About 6 million people in the U.S. have bipolar disorder, which is characterized by episodes of mania and depression. But the condition is not always easy to diagnose.

All too often, people don't know that their extreme highs (creativity, energy, poor judgment, and risky behavior), extreme lows, and problems with relationships and substance abuse may actually be due to bipolar disorder.

Reading about bipolar disorder can help. Here are 10 books for anyone interested in the topic.