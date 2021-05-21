"So here's a raw photo of my back showcasing my severe scoliosis," Hamlin, 22, wrote on her Instagram Story on May 21. "Having scoliosis is painful [every day], but after I get treatment I feel so much better."

The London-based daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin also shouted out her osteopath, Anisha Joshi , for treating the condition. (An osteopath is a physician who works on easing musculoskeletal disorders like scoliosis through physical therapy.) "I don't know what [I'd] do without her!" Hamlin added.

Scoliosis is a medical condition marked by a sideways curve of the spine that can vary in severity, affecting an estimated 7 million Americans, according to the National Scoliosis Foundation. Symptoms can include uneven shoulder blades (like Hamlin has), one hip appearing higher than the other, jutting ribs, or one shoulder blade sticking out further than the other. Also like Hamlin, roughly 23% of those with scoliosis have pain. Most cases are relatively mild, though, and many with it can go on to live fairly normal lives with little to no pain, according to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases.