14 Things You Need to Know About Celiac Disease

"No thanks, I'm gluten-free" has become a staple phrase these days, but for about 1% of the population who has celiac disease, it's not a fad, it's a necessity. Celiac disease symptoms include abdominal bloating and pain, fatigue, and weight loss, among others. Though the symptoms vary per person (some people are even asymptomatic), having celiac means your body is mounting a quick-fire defense against gluten, which has ramifications on your health from head to toe. It's not just digestive distress that can follow you around; long-term consequences of celiac disease can take shape, including an increased risk of some cancers. What's more, celiac disease isn't always a slam-dunk diagnosis. It can take a while-sometimes decades-for patients to know they have the disease, leaving many people undiagnosed for years.

Adding to the confusion is the fact that symptoms such as constipation, diarrhea, or abdominal bloating and pain can have many other explanations. Celiac also may not be your first suspicion if you suffer from nondescript signs, like fatigue and depression, which makes learning about the disease even more critical. Here's what you need to know about celiac disease, whether you've just been diagnosed or suspect you may have it.