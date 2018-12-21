12 Wellness Destinations That Are Perfect for People With Anxiety

Traveling can be anxiety-inducing. There's the common fear of flying, the difficulty of dealing with crowds, and the stress that can come from navigating unfamiliar currencies, cultures, and public transportation systems. But when your destination is the pristine beaches of Maui, the awe-inspiring forests of Kyoto, or the rolling hills of New Zealand's North Island (pictured), your trip could actually send you home feeling more centered and at ease.

What's more, an increasing number of resorts are now offering special wellness programs—many of which focus on activities like yoga, meditation workshops, and even forest bathing to quiet your mind and lift your spirits. Here, 12 must-see destinations and wellness programs we're excited about for the year ahead.