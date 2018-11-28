The Best Stress-Relief Gifts for Someone With Anxiety
Fidget Spinner
There's a reason these little handheld devices are so popular. In a previous interview with Health, Pilar Trelles, MD, a psychiatrist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, explained that flicking a fidget spinner is a good rapid stress management technique (RSMT), and can help people with anxiety or ADHD expend nervous energy. This one—a bestseller on Amazon—claims to be quieter than other models, so you can use it in discreet settings, like at work or on the train.
Worry Monster Doll
This handmade doll is marketed for kids, but frazzled adults will appreciate it too. The concept: You write an anxious thought on a piece of paper and put it in the doll's mouth. Many people find the simple act of writing down a stressful thought to be calming. And physically putting it somewhere else serves as a reminder not to dwell on it.
Adult Coloring Book
This irreverent adult coloring book pokes fun at the not-so-helpful advice to simply "calm down." In addition to beautiful designs, each page is filled with tongue-in-cheek quotes ("Suck it up, Buttercup") that provide a much-needed dose of humor.
Herbivore Calm Bath Salts
Sometimes the best way to end a stressful day is with a hot bath. These calming bath salts contain natural oils like vanilla and ylang ylang to help your friend relax and unwind, plus Himalayan sea salt to exfoliate the skin.
Washed Corduroy Floor Pillow
Know someone who likes to meditate? These corduroy floor pillows (available in eight on-trend colors) will upgrade their next meditation session. They're perfectly soft, but not too squishy. In other words, ideal for sitting while you clear your head.
Calming Bear
Shaking these cute, glitter-filled bears is a good way to help expel nervous energy, especially in anxiety-inducing situations like flying on an airplane (they weigh just two ounces, and are easy to stow in your carry-on). The handmade bears are available in five different colors, and made to order.
Abcosport Therapy Grip Balls
Like fidget spinners, a squishy stress ball can help someone with anxiety by relieving tension, or simply by keeping her hands busy while she watches TV, so she doesn't resort to a nervous habit, such as picking at her cuticles, or biting her nails. This budget-friendly pack of three balls will come in handy when one inevitably goes missing.
Chill Pill
Gift a stressed-out friend one of these plush crochet "chill pill" toys, which can also be ordered on a keychain. Each handmade toy comes with a typewritten "prescription" that can be customized.
Belle Calligraphy Starter Kit
A hobby like calligraphy can be a calming distraction for someone with anxiety. Help inspire a new passion with this beautiful starter kit of essential supplies. It includes an instructional booklet with different projects, practice sheets, an alphabet guide, a vial of blank ink, and more.
WEI Lotus Blossom Thirst Relief Sheet Mask
The next best thing to a day at a spa, these hydrating face masks contain white lotus extract, hyaluronic acid, and reishi mushroom extract to target fine lines and wrinkles, and erase the signs of stress for a fresh and glowy complexion.