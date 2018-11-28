The Best Stress-Relief Gifts for Someone With Anxiety

To buy: $20; amazon.com

There's a reason these little handheld devices are so popular. In a previous interview with Health, Pilar Trelles, MD, a psychiatrist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, explained that flicking a fidget spinner is a good rapid stress management technique (RSMT), and can help people with anxiety or ADHD expend nervous energy. This one—a bestseller on Amazon—claims to be quieter than other models, so you can use it in discreet settings, like at work or on the train.