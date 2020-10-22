“I have 2 healthy-ish items in my anxiety arsenal (besides my prescriptions): This Belmint Deep Kneading Neck Massager has taken residence on a spare chair in my living room. When the kids are finally tucked into bed, I tuck myself into this shoulder and neck massager to work out all the tension that has built up over a day working at my dining room table. It’s also a decent replacement for the massages I’m not getting in person anymore. After 15 minutes of this and an hour of The Vow or Real Housewives, my muscles feel looser.

Then, when it’s time for bed, the first thing I do is put a heating pad on the high setting and jump in. It’s like lying in a warm bath without the wetness, and I can’t fall asleep without it anymore. It relaxes my neck down to my lumbar and adds a layer of warmth that bedding can’t provide. Bonus: It automatically shuts down so you don’t have to worry about falling asleep with it on, as I do every single night.”—Dara Kapoor, executive digital editor