15 Inspiring Things Celebrities Have Said About Dealing With Anxiety

Demi Lovato, who got her start on the Disney Channel and in the movie Camp Rock, is now best known for her music, with hit singles like "Heart Attack" and "Cool for the Sumer." The songstress, who checked into a rehabilitation facility in 2011, has been vocal about her struggles with substance abuse, eating disorders, anxiety, and depression. "I think the more people vocalize what they're going through — their experience or just simply educating themselves so that they can learn more about what they're talking about — that's going to be the key to creating a conversation about mental illness and making it more understood. There's a lack of compassion for people who have mental illnesses and there's a lot of judgment. Once you make people realize that mental illness can happen to anybody — and it's not anybody's fault — then I think they'll become more understanding of what mental illness really is," she told Huffington Post in 2015.