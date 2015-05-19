Amanda Seyfried Opens Up About Her Paralyzing Anxiety

The actress reveals in a new interview that she's suffered from paralyzing anxiety her whole life.

As she prepares to make her Off-Broadway debut, Amanda Seyfried revealed in a new interview with Vogue that she suffers from paralyzing anxiety, and she’s now working through it with a therapist.

Seyfried recounted the story of her 2012 appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman, when she downed a few shots of Jameson to help her relax before the show. Seyfried actually copped to it on-air at the time, telling Letterman that she was “pretty drunk” and went on to add that “I’ve never done a live television show—after noon—without some kind of liquid courage."

Thinking back on it now, she told Vogue, “It made it fun for me, but then I watched it and was like ‘That is not what I want to promote about myself.’”

Still, the incident ended up inspiring a positive change for Seyfried, who shortly after found a therapist to help her deal with her anxiety and fear of getting up in front of an audience.

“I have a lot of anxiety that I’ve been struggling with my whole life,” she explained to Vogue. “So I have been working through it. I’m terrified, but this is exactly what I wanted.”