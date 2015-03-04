11 Eating Disorder Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore

Some eating disorder symptoms are obvious: dramatic weight loss, a refusal to eat, retreating to the bathroom for long periods after meals. But anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating disorder also reveal themselves in more subtle ways.

How can you tell if a friend or family member is at risk? There's no surefire way, since people with eating disorders display a wide range of symptoms. (Not to mention personal characteristics: Eating disorders, once associated almost exclusively with adolescent girls, are now recognized more frequently in younger children and adults.) That said, these easy-to-overlook symptoms may help you spot an eating disorder—or disorder in the making—sooner.

