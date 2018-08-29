25 Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer's Disease

Everyone struggles to come up with a name once in a while. But how can you tell if it's more serious?

"One symptom alone does not necessarily indicate that a person has Alzheimer's or dementia," says Raj C. Shah, MD, of the Rush Memory Clinic at Rush University Medical Center, in Chicago. (Dementia is chronic loss of cognition, usually affecting memory, and Alzheimer’s causes 50% to 80% of dementia cases.)

There are many other causes of memory loss, including vitamin B12 deficiency, and brain, thyroid, kidney, or liver disorders. However, having several other symptoms could be a sign of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Recognizing the signs of dementia can help lead to a quicker diagnosis.