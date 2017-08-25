10 Things You Should Throw Away to Soothe Your Allergies

When it comes to harboring allergens, fake animals might be right up there with real animals. The reason: Dust mites are the most common indoor allergen—and these microscopic little critters survive on a steady diet of human skin cells. "Every time we hug a stuffed animal, we're feeding the dust mites," says Stephen Canfield, MD, PhD, an allergist at ColumbiaDoctors Midtown in New York City.

If you're still sentimental about Teddy—or if it belongs to, say, your child—you don't have to toss it. Just make sure to wash it once a week in hot water (at least 130 F).