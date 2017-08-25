10 Things You Should Throw Away to Soothe Your Allergies
Survive the sneeze season by putting these allergen-harboring items out to the curb.
Kick your allergies to the curb
Your home hides more allergens than you might expect.
That stuffed panda bear you won at a fair
When it comes to harboring allergens, fake animals might be right up there with real animals. The reason: Dust mites are the most common indoor allergen—and these microscopic little critters survive on a steady diet of human skin cells. "Every time we hug a stuffed animal, we're feeding the dust mites," says Stephen Canfield, MD, PhD, an allergist at ColumbiaDoctors Midtown in New York City.
If you're still sentimental about Teddy—or if it belongs to, say, your child—you don't have to toss it. Just make sure to wash it once a week in hot water (at least 130 F).
Your pillow
We spend about six to nine hours a day sleeping—which means that "your bed is a major source of dust mite exposure," says Dr. Windom. Experts recommend keeping your pillow (and mattress) covered in a special allergy-proof covering—ideally one that's labeled "mite-proof" (we like this mattress cover from MISSION: Allergy and this pillow protector by SureGuard). "These casings are made of a tightly woven cloth that doesn't allow dust mites to settle into the fabric," says Dr. Canfield. Toss your sheets into the wash with Teddy once a week.
Your window fan
Sure, it's cheaper than turning on the air conditioning, but whatever you're saving in electric bill payments may be offset by the cost of allergy meds. That's because window fans suck in air from outside, pulling in allergens like pollen, ragweed, and even mold. "There are certain molds that mulch up the dead leaves on the ground, especially in the fall, and their spores are released into the air," says Dr. Canfield. If your allergies tend to flare up during, for example, pollen season, try to keep the windows closed and the AC running. "At least you're not ushering in any new allergens," he says.
Your office plant
Mold also thrives inside buildings, too—especially in damp places like the soil in potted plants. While many outdoor molds lie dormant during the colder, winter months, the spores from the indoor varieties can travel through the air in any season, triggering symptoms year-round. Unfortunately, the only way to ward off mold spores is getting rid of the moisture. But there are healthier plants for your home, as well.
Your shaggy throw blanket
Faux sheepskin blankets might be trendy, but they're also exceptionally good homes for dust mites, too. Because the critters often live in textile fibers, allergy experts recommend that people use "low-pile" material—i.e., fabrics that are made up of short, tightly-woven fabrics—since they'll harbor fewer dust mites than longer, shaggier threads.
The same rules apply for area rugs and carpeting, says Dr. Windom. In general, solid flooring—like ones made up of tile or hardwood—are the least hospitable environments for dust mites. It might be expensive, but we think Chip and Joanna Gaines would approve.
Your super-cushy couch
Dust mites don't just lounge in your bed all day—they also live in the thick fabrics on furniture. (And unlike bedsheets, you can't toss couch cushions in the washing machine.) Steer clear of velvety fabrics if possible, and opt for smoother, thinner materials instead. "Leather is probably the least allergenic material," says Dr. Canfield. Plus, "you can vacuum it and be sure that much of the dust will be removed."
Your humidifier
Okay, you don't have throw this out, per se, but you might want to stash it during allergy season. Since dust mites absorb fluids from the air around them, they tend thrive in humidity levels that range from about 70% to 80%, says Dr. Canfield. Using a dehumidifier, therefore, can help them survive longer.
Unfortunately, however, humans also don't do well in low-humidity environments. Dr. Canfield suggests trying to keep the humidity levels in your home to around 50% (during the winter, the levels are around 20% to 30%), which should render the bugs dormant.
Those old papers on top of your filing cabinet
Cleaning out clutter is the number one thing that people can do to reduce the dust that mites live in, says Dr. Canfield. He recommends storing knick-knacks and old files in sealable boxes (we're obsessed with The Container Store) that you can wipe down easily. Besides, if you haven't read those papers by now, how important are they, really?
The chair you found at a flea market
We like a good flea-market find as much as the next person, but there's a good chance that it's harboring allergens like dust and mold. Over time, our skin cells can work themselves into the furniture, where they can sustain a community of dust mites. Plus, even after the critters die, their dead shells and leftover waste can continue to trigger allergic reactions in some people.
Your vacuum cleaner
A super-cheap vacuum may keep your floors clean, but if it lacks a HEPA filter, it may be time to invest in a new one. Vacuuming can kick up dust particles that have been living in the carpet, and a HEPA filter prevents the bugs from re-entering the air. But since these filters can be expensive, they might work best for people who notice an uptick in their allergy symptoms while they're vacuuming the house, says Dr. Canfield. Check out our healthiest vacuum cleaner roundup for buying options.