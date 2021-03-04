More than 50 million Americans experience allergy symptoms, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. And if sniffling and sneezing weren't bad enough for allergy sufferers, the AAFA says they'll spend more than $18 billion per year to treat their chronic illness. Luckily, there's one tool in the allergy-fighting arsenal that doesn't need to cost a fortune: a mattress cover.
While some designs cost hundreds of dollars, the SafeRest Premium Hypoallergenic Mattress Protector is just $27 for a queen size cover. Trusted by more than 117,000 shoppers, it hugs the bed like a fitted sheet to protect against dust mites and other allergens—and for many allergy sufferers struggling to sleep through the night, it's a "miracle" product for a better bedroom environment.
The hypoallergenic cover creates a physical barrier between the mattress and sheets, which prevents the spread of common allergens like pet dander and dust mites. By limiting allergens to items that can be washed regularly—like sheets, comforters, and pillows—it's easier to maintain a sterile sleeping space. (Of course, additions like air purifiers can help, too.)
This best-selling pick is made with a plush terry cloth rather than the vinyl you find in many mattress protectors. So it's not only extra comfy for snoozing, but also super breathable and practically silent. Plus, the machine-washable design has a waterproof membrane layer to prevent liquids from staining your mattress—and owners say it's actually effective. One reviewer even wrote their wife gave birth on the mattress cover and there weren't any leaks.
To buy: SafeRest Premium Hypoallergenic Mattress Protector, from $25; amazon.com
Despite all these benefits, the protective layer won't change the feel of your mattress. In fact, it will actually prolong its life—and a former mattress store employee who owns two of these popular protectors says it's a must-have for any bedroom. Of course, allergy relief is still the major sell for hundreds of shoppers.
"I have a pretty bad dust mite allergy and when I finally got a new mattress I decided to try this out," wrote a reviewer. "I was skeptical when I first opened it. It was kinda noisy and didn't feel very soft. I tried it out, and after the second night, I forgot it was there. I actually think it makes my fitted sheet feel softer. I've also noticed a big change in how I feel when I wake up, not as stuffy from the dust mites."
Another allergy sufferer agreed: "I went in for an allergy test a couple of weeks ago, and I was surprised to discover that I wasn't allergic to the pollen that plagues the region, but dust. The doctor recommended mattress and pillow encasements. My doctor's recommended brand was rather pricey, so I decided to shop around. I finally ordered the SafeRest based on it having many positive reviews and being reasonably priced. After the first night of use, my sinuses weren't all gunked up like they normally are."
With seasonal allergies about to spring up, there's never been a better time to give an allergy guard a go. The premium mattress protector is currently $5 off in the twin, queen, and king sizes—so you'll attribute just a little less to that $18 billion bill.
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors — straight to your inbox.