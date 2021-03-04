Another allergy sufferer agreed: "I went in for an allergy test a couple of weeks ago, and I was surprised to discover that I wasn't allergic to the pollen that plagues the region, but dust. The doctor recommended mattress and pillow encasements. My doctor's recommended brand was rather pricey, so I decided to shop around. I finally ordered the SafeRest based on it having many positive reviews and being reasonably priced. After the first night of use, my sinuses weren't all gunked up like they normally are."