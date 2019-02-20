The 10 Best Hypoallergenic Pillows That Will Give You a Better Night's Sleep
Combating seasonal allergies during the day is enough for allergy-sufferers to deal with, let alone also being congested while you sleep. But luckily there's a simple explanation and solution for why you might feel like you're sniffling 24/7.
Even though you can't see them, there are actually little creatures called dust mites (yes, you read that correctly) that can get into your bedding and pillows, causing extra sniffles overnight. As one of the most common indoor allergens, these mites can cause a runny nose, coughing, and itchy eyes since they love dark, humid climates like areas with carpeting, mattresses, and pillows, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI).
How can hypoallergenic pillows help you sleep?
While you might be prone to only buying a pillowcase or pillow protector to go over your current pillow, the best way to stay clear of these indoor allergens for good is to swap out your old pillows for "mite-proof" hypoallergenic pillows. These pillows are made with materials like bamboo that not only help block out these pesky mites but also pollen and even pet dander.
And because mites often float into the air and then settle into their surroundings when you vacuum or walk on carpeted areas, it's best to frequently wash your bedding and pillowcases in hot water.
This year, say goodbye to the coughing that wakes you up at night with new hypoallergenic bedding that won't cost you a fortune. Below we've rounded up the 10 best hypoallergenic pillows that have amassed thousands of positive customer reviews so you can get pillow upgrades in no time.
- Best Overall: Beckham Hotel Collection Dust Mite Resistant & Hypoallergenic Pillows
- Best Memory Foam: Coop Home Goods Shredded Hypoallergenic Certipur Memory Foam Pillow
- Best Cooling: WonderSleep Shredded Hypoallergenic Memory Foam Pillow
- Best Bamboo: XTreme Comforts Bamboo Hypoallergenic Memory Foam Pillow
- Best for Side Sleepers: Parachute Down Alternative Side Sleeper Pillow
- Best for Back Sleepers: Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Pillow
- Best for Stomach Sleepers: Bluewave Bedding Ultra Slim Gel Memory Foam Pillow
- Best for Neck Pain: Tempurpedic Tempur-Neck Pillow
- Best Down Alternative: Viewstar Standard Bed Pillows Luxury Hotel Collection Pillow
- Best for Kids and Toddlers: Dreamtown Kids Pillow
Related Items
1 Best Overall: Beckham Hotel Collection Dust Mite Resistant & Hypoallergenic Pillows
With more than 13,000 five-star customer reviews, this set of two pillows ranks high in both comfort and allergy relief—some have said it feels like sleeping on a cloud while also relieving neck pain. Made with a no-shift design to prevent bunching and misshaping, this top-rated pillow is perfect for all sleepers and is made of breathable, temperature-regulating cotton to create a consistent cooling effect. According to reviewers, it's also a great pillow to alleviate teeth grinding during the night."We all absolutely love these pillows," one Amazon shopper wrote. "My neck pain is gone, and I sleep much better now. These pillows maintain their shape 100 percent (we have had them for six months). I am 60 and my wife is 56, comfort is important at this stage in our lives and these pillows provide it."
2 Best Memory Foam: Coop Home Goods Shredded Hypoallergenic Certipur Memory Foam Pillow
As a customer favorite with more than 15,000 five-star reviews, this anti-allergy memory foam pillow includes a super soft bamboo-rayon outer cover to keep the allergens out. Inside, memory foam and microfiber come together to balance comfort and support while supporting healthy alignment for your head, neck, and spine. Plus, to be sure you absolutely love this pillow, it comes with a 100-night sleep trial, so you can return it any time within that range for a full refund."Because this pillow has pieces of memory foam, instead of a solid piece, it does not condense and it is airy, providing airflow, keeping it cool," an Amazon customer explained in their review. "In addition, included with the pillow is a bag of additional filling. Therefore, this pillow is customizable. Add more, take some out. You decide. Personally, I filled mine up making it very big and firm. Now I sleep through the night, cool and [comfortable]. Finally."
3 Best Cooling: WonderSleep Shredded Hypoallergenic Memory Foam Pillow
This set of two memory foam pillows with more than 2,000 five-star reviews also comes with removable covers that can easily be washed. The hypoallergenic pillow cover is made from polyester and a bamboo rayon that not only blocks out allergens but provides a cooling effect to keep you comfortable all night. It's also filled with shredded memory foam, so you can adjust its firmness to better match your favorite sleeping position for optimal head and neck support."I'm very much also a hot sleeper (I get the night sweats bad)," wrote one reviewer. "I've had solid memory foam pillows before but they're notorious for being hot and not having air circulation. That's why I opt for shredded. The bamboo-rayon pillow protector built on keeps the pillow cool all night."
4 Best Bamboo: XTreme Comforts Bamboo Hypoallergenic Memory Foam Pillow
Made with micro-vented, Kool-Flow bamboo fabric, this 1,500 five-star-reviewed pillow helps prevent sweating and collection of moisture, which is the ideal environment for unhealthy bacteria and dust mites. And, since it's made from bamboo and shredded memory foam, this pillow is also antibacterial, lump-resistant, and gentler on your hair. The inner zipper also allows you to adjust the pillow's thickness to adapt to your preferred pillow comfort, making it suitable for back, side, and stomach sleepers alike. Choose between standard and queen sizing, or a 20-inch by 54-inch body pillow."Extremely satisfied with the pillow," one reviewer wrote. "I'm a side and back sleeper and have been in search of a pillow that actually supports my neck. Many other pillows just give me a terrible painful crick in my neck. So far, this pillow is very comfortable, and being shredded memory foam, I can position it properly and still have it support my head and neck."
5 Best for Side Sleepers: Parachute Down Alternative Side Sleeper Pillow
Designed specifically for side sleepers, this pillow is stuffed with a 100 percent hypoallergenic down-alternative fill that helps protect against several household allergens, including mites, pollen, and pet dander. Its thick profile and medium-density fill provide support to your neck and shoulders to prevent strain and discomfort."I absolutely love this pillow," one shopper wrote in their five-star review. "I have spent so long and many failed attempts in finding a pillow I could even tolerate, never mind one that I love. This pillow is the best, I am a side sleeper and always struggle to find a pillow that doesn't cause me to wake up with neck and shoulder pain. This has made such a difference and is definitely worth the money!"
6 Best for Back Sleepers: Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Pillow
Since back sleepers require a medium loft to promote proper alignment, opting for a pillow like this one from Snuggle-Pedic, which offers more height and thickness, will keep your neck from arching too high and your head from sinking too low. It contains shredded memory foam to help you achieve customizable balance and comfort, keeping common woes like neck strain, back pain, and headaches at bay. Another standout feature includes its Kool-Flow bamboo cover that gives the pillow more ventilation so it stays cool all night long."For years I have been suffering from neck and shoulder pain," one Amazon shopper said. "I can't tell you how many pillows I have tried… After the first night's sleep, I actually woke up pain-free. Being a skeptic, I thought it was luck. I am sleeping with this pillow for months now and do not have any more neck pain since. I am also a side sleeper, usually a back sleeper, and I still don't have any pain. Something that actually works."
7 Best for Stomach Sleepers: Bluewave Bedding Ultra Slim Gel Memory Foam Pillow
Like back sleepers, stomach sleepers need a pillow that will keep their head and neck at a comfortable angle throughout the night. With this hypoallergenic pillow, which has over 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, its flat silhouette and three-inch height give stomach sleepers a lower loft that reduces muscle strain and keeps your neck and spine aligned. This pillow also has impressive breathability, moldability, and pressure relief thanks to its supportive, gel-infused memory foam fill, which stomach sleepers will also enjoy."This pillow truly is ultra-slim," one shopper highlighted in their review. "I am extremely picky about my pillows. But this one was exactly what I was looking for as a stomach sleeper who puts her arm under the pillow. It's firm and supportive. It's like someone took a mattress topper and cut a rectangle out of it, which is exactly what I was looking for."
8 Best for Neck Pain: Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Neck Pillow
Those seeking targeted pressure relief to alleviate neck pain will find this hypoallergenic Tempur-Pedic pillow's firm, ergonomic shape incredibly comfortable. Its advanced memory foam technology contours to your head to perfectly support your neck and shoulders, whether you're sleeping on your stomach, back, or side. Choose between its small, medium, and large loft height options to find the best pillow for your sleep style."I had neck surgery a decade ago and afterward, I was having persistent upper back pain and regular physio to treat it," according to one Amazon shopper. "My physiotherapist suggested this pillow. She said it doesn't work for everyone, but might be worth a try because of the recurring nature of the problem. I have not been back to physio since. It is so essential for a good night's sleep that I always take it with me when I travel."
9 Best Down Alternative: Viewstar Standard Bed Pillows Luxury Hotel Collection Pillow
Offering the same head-contouring softness and comfort as traditional down pillows without exacerbating your allergies, this top-rated hypoallergenic pillow uses a special fiber filling to recreate a soft, plumped, and supportive hotel-quality feel. Its breathable microfiber cover curbs dust mites and other allergens while regulating airflow for a cool temperature throughout the night. According to Amazon shoppers, its near-perfect 4.5-star rating and 1,000 five-star reviews are well deserved."Fantastic pillow," one reviewer raved. "It supports your head with little compression and keeps my head and neck in alignment with my spine. My head does not drop down or cause a kink in my neck. Not sure, but it might help with snoring as my head, neck, and spine stay aligned. I am sleeping eight and a half hours solid. Very happy with the purchase and give a high recommendation."
10 Best for Kids and Toddlers: Dreamtown Kids Pillow
Designed to resist mold and mildew, this 100 percent hypoallergenic pillow, which has over 9,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, alleviates allergy-induced nighttime sniffling, itchiness, and coughing with its breathable, polyester-cotton blend. Not only does it ensure a comfortable night's sleep, but it also comes recommended by chiropractors for its supportive, firmly-filled inside and includes an adorable pillowcase to match your child's bedding."We had purchased this pillow and he has been using it for about a year now without any issues," one reviewer shared. "Our toddler does roll around in his sleep sometimes but this is substantial enough to stay in one place and not cause any neck pains. In addition, my little one has some allergies issues, but no allergy issues with this pillow and pillowcase. We have been using the pillowcase it comes with and haven't been disappointed… Very happy with this pillow and would recommend it to anyone looking for a smaller pillow for their toddler."