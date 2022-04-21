This Compact HEPA Air Purifier Eliminates 99.9% of Particles to Combat Allergies—and It's on Sale for $49
Springtime is synonymous with blooming flowers, fresh green grass, and flourishing trees. As lovely as these things are, they come at a cost for allergy sufferers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 60 million people in the United States are affected by seasonal allergies every year. And this might even include you, if you're feeling pretty miserable with all of the pollen in the air right now.
While there is no way to rid the outdoors of these allergens, air purifiers are great for filtering particles out of indoor air. And it's not only pollen that air purifiers help clear out, it's also dust, pet dander, mold spores, odors, smoke, and chemicals that accumulate in your home over time. In fact, it is because of all these particles that indoor air is often twice as polluted as outdoor air.
By removing these allergens and particles, an air purifier can promote a healthier home and enhance breathing air. Typically, high-quality air purifiers are on the pricey side, but right now you can get the Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier on sale for $49 at Amazon.
The Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier is equipped with a HEPA air filter that can trap air particles as small as 3 microns. In fact, it can capture 99% of particles found in the air, including everything from pet dander to dust mites. Unlike a lot of other air purifiers, the HEPA filter in this product is built-in, so once you have the air purifier, you won't need to constantly pay for replacements or remember to change the filter every 6 to 12 months. Instead, simply vacuum the filter every few months to clear out all of the particles it has collected over time.
When running, the machine has three speed settings: "whisper clean," "medium," and "quick clean." The whisper clean mode is super quiet, making it ideal for nurseries, office settings, and nighttime use, while the quick clean mode is much louder and the most powerful setting, which will clear out a room in no time. In fact, one reviewer said it worked in as little as 15 minutes on the lowest setting to make their bedroom air feel clean and to rid it of a "weird smell."
Given its impressive performance, you might assume this air purifier is pretty bulky, but it actually has a compact design. Measuring 5 inches x 6 inches x 13.54 inches and weighing less than 6 pounds, the Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier can reduce allergens in spaces up to 160 square feet in size. Plus, since it can operate whether it's set up vertically or horizontally, it can fit right into a room's existing decor.
To buy: Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier, $49 (was $65); amazon.com
With more than 7,000 perfect ratings, the Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier is definitely a game-changer during allergy season, especially given its under-$50 price tag. One shopper noted they were very impressed with its effectiveness, especially based on its size, saying, "I can keep my windows open, point the unit towards me, and have almost no issues from pollen allergies." Another allergy sufferer said they noticed a significant difference in symptoms "after only a few hours" of using the air purifier.
As useful as this air purifier is for anyone with a pollen allergy, it's just as beneficial to those without seasonal allergies because it's also strong enough to remove other particles that may be harmful to your health, like mold and mildew spores and odors from smoke. An Amazon reviewer who purchased this air purifier for their son with allergies said they were "pleasantly surprised" with its effectiveness, not only for his allergies but also for the odor reduction in his bedroom because "it just smells cleaner."
With all of the pollen floating in the air right now, it's a good time to invest in the Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier, particularly while it's on sale for $49. There's no telling how long this deal will last though, so the sooner you add to cart, the better—both for your wallet and your sinuses.
