The Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier is equipped with a HEPA air filter that can trap air particles as small as 3 microns. In fact, it can capture 99% of particles found in the air, including everything from pet dander to dust mites. Unlike a lot of other air purifiers, the HEPA filter in this product is built-in, so once you have the air purifier, you won't need to constantly pay for replacements or remember to change the filter every 6 to 12 months. Instead, simply vacuum the filter every few months to clear out all of the particles it has collected over time.