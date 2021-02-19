For a powerful vacuum that’ll make a difference for your allergies, Dyson won’t disappoint. The brand has several cordless options with HEPA filters, and while the V8 Absolute is often lauded for its allergy-relieving abilities, the V11 Torque Drive is the brand’s newest model. Considered Dyson’s most intelligent and powerful cordless vacuum, the V11 has 40% more suction than the V8 and can run for up to an hour after a full charge. It features an LCD screen, three settings (eco, auto, and boost), and the ability to convert to handheld.

The vacuum was engineered for large homes, so it works on all floor types and can automatically change its motor speed when maneuvering from carpets to hard floors. Over 6,200 Amazon shoppers have left it a five-star rating, with many raving that it’s “quiet” and “sophisticated” and makes a “huge difference” for allergies.

“This vacuum sucked up kitty litter, dust, and pet hair like no one’s business, and on the first swipe to boot,” one customer wrote. “I didn’t have to retrace my steps and keep going over the same spot over and over again like I normally would.”