Whether you have seasonal or year-round allergies, owning a vacuum that will help ease your symptoms is important. Many vacuums kick the dust and germs off your carpets and floors and into the air, which can set off symptoms like sneezing, a stuffy nose, and headaches. To avoid this, you'll not only want to find a vacuum that is powerful enough to suck up all those allergens, but also has a good filtration system. (And if you don't have one already, investing in an air purifier is a good idea, too.)
Vacuums that have a HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filter are considered some of the best for allergy sufferers. HEPA filters are designed to trap 99.7% of particles like mold, pollen, and pet dander that are at least 0.3 micromillimeters in size. While you usually see the filters in air purifiers, certain vacuums have them to clean the air as they clean your floors. Most HEPA vacuums are also sealed, meaning the air goes directly through the filter instead of leaking around it.
Below, we rounded up six vacuum cleaners with HEPA filters that will help relieve allergy symptoms, including the best option for pet owners and a model specifically designed to clean bedding.
For a powerful vacuum that’ll make a difference for your allergies, Dyson won’t disappoint. The brand has several cordless options with HEPA filters, and while the V8 Absolute is often lauded for its allergy-relieving abilities, the V11 Torque Drive is the brand’s newest model. Considered Dyson’s most intelligent and powerful cordless vacuum, the V11 has 40% more suction than the V8 and can run for up to an hour after a full charge. It features an LCD screen, three settings (eco, auto, and boost), and the ability to convert to handheld.
The vacuum was engineered for large homes, so it works on all floor types and can automatically change its motor speed when maneuvering from carpets to hard floors. Over 6,200 Amazon shoppers have left it a five-star rating, with many raving that it’s “quiet” and “sophisticated” and makes a “huge difference” for allergies.
“This vacuum sucked up kitty litter, dust, and pet hair like no one’s business, and on the first swipe to boot,” one customer wrote. “I didn’t have to retrace my steps and keep going over the same spot over and over again like I normally would.”
If you’d rather sit back and have a robot vacuum take care of the dust-busting, the iRobot Roomba 981 is the way to go. The Roomba 981 is super customizable—it can map your home, learn your voice if you pair it with Alexa or Google Assistant, provide extra cleaning in high-traffic areas, and offer customized cleaning schedules. It even suggests more cleanings during pet shedding season or when pollen count is high. The vacuum is considered ideal for homes with pets thanks to its HEPA filter and rubber brushes that don’t get tangled with hair.
“With three dogs, a cat, and a young boy, our floors were always covered with dog hair, dirt, and whatever else someone dragged in,” one shopper wrote. “My allergies were out of control and I was overwhelmed… Now I know what clean floors are like, and I am once again able to breath!”
While many vacuums are designed with pets in mind, Bissell’s pet vacuums are considered some of the most effective and powerful options for pet hair. In fact, with a whopping 26,000 five-star ratings, the brand’s Cleanview Swivel Pet Vacuum is Amazon’s best-selling upright vacuum. If you’re looking for a Bissell option with a HEPA filter that’ll eradicate pet hair, the Multiclean Lift-Off is the way to go. The Lift-Off has tons of pet-friendly features, like a tangle-free brush roll, an easy-to-empty tank that separates pet hair from the filter, and special pet tools that are stored right on the vacuum for easy access.
“The HEPA filter is wonderful,” one shopper wrote. “It leaves no scent. It just sucks up all of the dirt and leaves the air smelling normal. The dirt actually comes out of the carpet and doesn't go back into the air! My dust allergies are much, much improved.”
If choosing a vacuum is an arduous task for you, go with the one self-proclaimed “vacuum snobs” love: the Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum. Thanks to its HEPA filter and powerful suction (one customer raved that it “pulls the dirt out of next week”), the Shark Navigator has a reputation for relieving allergy symptoms. It can hold up to 2 quarts of dirt and has features like swivel steering, a sealed filtration system, and a 5-foot hose. It’s among Amazon’s top 10 best-selling upright vacuums thanks to 13,000 shoppers leaving it a five-star rating.
Customers often mention that the biggest pro to the vacuum is the fact that it’s sealed, so debris doesn’t escape back out. “My son has allergies and before whenever I would vacuum, it would activate his allergies because some dust would leak out of the vacuum canister into the air... With this vacuum all dust is kept in the canister and he has no problems with allergies when I use it,” one said.
If your home has stairs or many hard-to-reach areas where dust and dirt build up, you may want to opt for a canister vacuum. Miele’s classic canister vacuums are considered some of the best for allergies due to their high-quality filtration and suction power. The Miele Classic C1 vacuum comes with its own filtration system, the AirClean, but it is HEPA-compatible and can be swapped out for a HEPA filter made specially for the vacuum. (Some shoppers say that Miele’s filter bags are so “thick” and “dust proof” that even without the HEPA addition, the vacuum doesn't trigger their allergies.) It has six suction control settings that can be adjusted based on the surface you’re cleaning, comes with several attachment accessories like upholstery and crevice tools, and has a total cleaning radius of 29.5 feet.
Plus, the Classic C1 is one of the brand’s most affordable and best-selling options. Over 2,000 Amazon shoppers have left it a five-star rating and say it’s one of the best vacuums they’ve ever owned. One even claimed that “you will never have to buy another vacuum in your life.”
Cleaning your bedding is just as important as cleaning your floors if you suffer from allergies. Bedding and mattresses can accumulate asthma and allergy triggers like dust mites, which occur naturally from dead skin cells. Fortunately, the Raycop Sanitizing Allergen Vacuum was created with fabric surfaces in mind. The handheld vacuum not only has a HEPA filter, but also a UV sanitizing light, so it can kill bacteria and germs as it cleans. To use the vacuum, the brand recommends pushing and pulling it similarly to ironing clothing.
Tons of shoppers say the Raycop is the “best product” you didn’t know you needed for allergies. One customer raved, “As soon as my sinuses get stuffy, I can vacuum the bed and I get immediate results.”
