9 Food Additives That May Affect ADHD

Will eliminating dye-containing foods from a child's diet help ADHD? Experts say there's not enough evidence to recommend this action, although a small subset of children may benefit.

Most studies of a possible link analyzed blends of additives, not single ingredients, making it difficult to find a culprit.

However, here's a list of additives that could aggravate attention problems, although none (with the exception of Yellow No. 5) has been studied alone in humans. A comprehensive list of dyes in food products can be found at the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy.