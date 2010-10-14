10 Things You Should Do If You Have Adult ADHD

Stimulant drugs such as Adderall, Dexedrine, Ritalin, Concerta, and Vyvanse affect key brain chemicals to calm and focus people who have ADHD.

They are the most widely prescribed ADHD medications, and can have side effects such as appetite suppression, insomnia, headaches, dry mouth, and nausea.

A non-stimulant drug called

Strattera may be a better fit for people who have ADHD and who also suffer from anxiety, insomnia, or substance abuse. (However, the drug can cause nausea, dry mouth, and insomnia.)

Discuss your treatment options with your doctor to determine if you really need medication.