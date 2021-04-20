LIVE

People Seeking Drug Treatment Weren’t Ready for the Pandemic—Here’s What We Learned About Relapse and Recovery

Before COVID-19 took hold, the nation was already gripped by a different epidemic fueled by opioid use. When the two collided, recovering addicts and their support systems suffered.
Joe Biden Said He’s Proud of His Son For Overcoming His Drug Problem—And the Internet Is Loving It

Social media users applaud Joe Biden for standing up for his son's achievement.
Is Vaping Addictive? Here’s What You Need to Know

And if so, is it any more addictive than smoking regular cigarettes?
I Was Addicted to a Prescription Weight Loss Drug for 15 Years: 'I’d Spiraled to a Dark Place'

After this popular pill was prescribed to her by a weight-loss clinic, writer Harmony Hobbs quickly became hooked. Here, she opens up about her emotional struggle with addiction and alcoholism—and her decision to finally get sober.
Is 'Food Addiction' Just Another Way To Bully Fat People?

The term isn't easily defined—and some say it could actually be problematic.
5 Signs You're Addicted to Sleeping Pills–and How to Fall Asleep Without Them

Yes, you really can be addicted to sleep meds. Here's how experts recommend kicking the habit.
My Battle With Addiction: I First Tasted Vodka at Age 8 and Was Drinking Daily By 16

Inspired by the empathetic ER nurse who helped her detox at 28, Amanda Cope now runs her own addiction treatment clinics.
Jada Pinkett Smith Just Revealed She’s Struggled With Sex Addiction—Here’s What That Means

"I am a binger and I always have to watch myself."
Gaming Disorder Is Now Considered a Real Mental Health Condition. Here's How to Know If You Have a Problem

At 30 Years Old, I Finally Admitted I Was a Sex and Porn Addict

7 Scary Things You Never Knew About Cell Phone Addiction

Can You Really Be Addicted to Porn? Experts Weigh In

Can You Get Hooked on Diet Soda?

Diet soda isn't as addictive as drugs like nicotine, but something about it seems to make some people psychologically—and even physically—dependent on it.

