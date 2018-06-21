Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Bachelor Star Says Her Acne Cleared Up Because of These 5 Foods

Bekah Martinez, best known as the member of Bachelor Nation who went missing last November (it was all a misunderstanding, she later explained), just shared more information about another vanishing act.

In just over a year, her acne has almost completely disappeared. In a two-part post about her skin, she talked about her "severe acne" and the natural remedy that actually helped get rid of it after she tried everything from topicals to prescription medications. Her secret? Gut-healthy foods.

"The difference is unbelievable," she wrote in her post, comparing her skin then and now. "Even though I've always had a healthy diet and lifestyle … I was still lacking in some key nutrients. Of course no cure is one-size-fits-all, but I still recommend trying this out if nothing else has helped you."

Martinez might be onto something here. Consuming foods that contain gut-friendly bacteria can ease the GI inflammation that's known to trigger skin problems.

"There's an irrefutable connection between our gastrointestinal tract and our skin, and internal inflammation can absolutely manifest outwardly," Robyn Gmyrek, MD, a dermatologist in New York City, previously told Health.

Martinez went on to share the five "probiotic-rich, gut-healing" drinks and foods she consumes daily. Here are her go-tos:

Gut shots

"I sip a tablespoon or two throughout the day whenever I pass the fridge," she said, of Farmhouse Culture's organic gut shots. "Tastes and smells pretty awful at first but I've developed an odd love for it."

Bio-K shots

"I drink a quarter or half of a shot daily," she said of the fermented rice product. "Tastes like liquid sour cream (nasty)."

Kimchi

Who needs the final rose when you have fermented cabbage? Calling this condiment the "love of her life," she said she eats Mother In Law's Kimchi with almost every meal.

Kefir

Even though she's eliminated meat, gluten, and almost all dairy products from her diet, Martinez enjoys Maple Hill's strawberry kefir. "It's kind of like liquid yogurt," she wrote. "I'll have a small glass as breakfast or as a snack."

Tempeh