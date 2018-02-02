What to Eat (and Drink) When You Have the Flu

When you’ve got the flu, the only true cure is rest and time—there’s no food or drink that will magically make your symptoms go away. But making sure you’re staying hydrated and eating nutrient-rich foods can help ensure you don’t feel any worse than you already do and may help ease your discomfort and get you back on your feet faster.

Because you may not feel like eating much at all when you’re under the weather, we asked two nutritionists about foods and beverages that go down easy and pack the biggest immunity-boosting, symptom-soothing benefits. Here’s what they recommend–based on research and on their own experiences–adding to your sick-day routine.

