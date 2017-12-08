8 Things You Never Knew About Nosebleeds

Nosebleeds can occur without warning. One minute you’re fine, the next you’re grabbing tissues to stop a bloody nose.

Everyone’s nose is full of blood vessels that can easily break and bleed. Nasal bleeding is a common problem, particularly during the winter months when dry, indoor air causes the mucous membranes of the nasal passageway to crack and crust, which can lead to bleeding.

While nosebleeds usually aren’t serious, you need to know how to manage them properly and when to seek medical attention.

The following facts can help you confidently care for your next bloody nose.

