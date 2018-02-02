Watch Twin Boys Comfort Each Other While Fighting the Flu in a Viral Video

Twin toddlers Kylan and Kolby are identical in more ways than one: They both have the flu.

In a now-viral video, the twins’ mom, Kristina Watters, captured a heart-wrenchingly adorable moment shared between the brothers. With a TV show serving as background noise, you can see the two boys sitting and facing each other before sharing a big hug.

“When the flu has hit and we have to get through this thing together. #BruthaLuvin #TwinCam #FluTimesTwo,” Watters shared in a Facebook post.

When the flu has hit and we have to get through this thing together. #BruthaLuvin #TwinCam #FluTimesTwo

In less than four days, the post garnered more than 2.1 million views and over 43,000 shares. After receiving so much attention from the 30 second clip, Watters told ABC news affiliate WFAA that she was “feeling shocked.”

“I post about them all the time,” she said of her twins, who also have an Instagram account and YouTube channel dedicated to showing off their cuteness. “I love my babies of course. The flu is a big deal.”

Watters also told them that her 8-year-old son has been diagnosed with the flu too, and that none of her children were vaccinated this year. The doctor prescribed Tamiflu, but she’s been giving her kids Children’s Tylenol and Children’s Motrin, according to WFAA.

Considered one of worst flu seasons in the past decade, this year's virus has left parents of young kids panicking, fearful that their children will come down with the flu and develop severe complications—since kids and older adults have a harder time fighting the virus. The best protection methods include getting vaccinated (nope, it's not too late!) and seeking medical attention when symptoms do strike.