3 Ways to Stop the Spread of the Flu—Other Than Getting the Shot

It’s October, which means it’s time to get your flu shot. After last year’s particularly dangerous season that killed 80,000 Americans, there’s no excuse for putting your health at risk this year.

“The first and best defense is to get a flu vaccine,” U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams, MD, MPH, said at the end of September at the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases annual flu news conference.

After vaccination, there are three other very important things you can do to keep yourself healthy this flu season, Dr. Adams continued. “The second step we recommend for fighting flu and other respiratory illnesses is to take everyday preventive actions to stop the spread of germs.” He even has an easy way to remember what to do: “These are the Three Cs: cover, contain, and clean.”

“Clean your hands, wash your hands frequently, especially in the winter during flu season," Dr. Adams explained. "Cover your cough by coughing or sneezing into a tissue or into your arm …. And then contain—if you’re sick, stay home.”

We'll add one friendly reminder to that very smart advice: Scrub those hands for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when you don’t have access to a sink and soap.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter