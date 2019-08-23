This All-Natural Bee Spray Is About To Become Your New Go-to Sore Throat Remedy

By Braelyn Wood
August 23, 2019

First things first: Propolis does not equal bee propolis. Damaged trees excrete propolis, a resin, to fight infection—but it’s difficult to extract the resin in its raw form. Luckily, bees collect the resin and turn it into bee propolis (a mix of saliva, beeswax, and sap). Often nicknamed ‘bee glue’, the gummy substance is used by bees to construct their hives or seal any cracks.

Before you pass it off as nature’s all-natural cement, remember that the antibacterial properties of the propolis also protect the hive from illnesses. A 2017 review of bee propolis found the ingestible substance not only offered antibacterial benefits, but also anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and antifungal. No wonder the ancient Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans all used bee propolis to heal wounds.

These protective benefits extend to humans when ingested or applied topically, according to board-certified naturopathic doctor Maura Henninger. “It’s chock full of polyphenols, flavonoids, amino acids, and natural steroids as well as being high in protein and B vitamins,” Henninger told Health. She recommends it for healing minor wounds, or for a simple immunity boost.

Because bees collect resin from a variety of different trees based on their region, there’s a slight inconsistency to bee propolis that makes the substance difficult to study—so science is still working to uncover the full potential of propolis. And while the benefits are not all medically-proven—similar to any supplement or homeopathic remedy on the market—it can still be a great addition to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. (Remember to always check with your doctor before starting any type of new supplement.)

After getting your doctor’s approval, Henninger recommends using the spray as an extra immunity booster “in times of stress or lack of sleep, or if you have a cold or flu coming on.” Plus, because of its potent antibacterial and antioxidant activity, she also calls bee propolis a great choice for helping the immune system to battle viruses that can lead to sore throats. She personally prefers to get her daily dose of propolis through local, organic raw bee pollen pellets.

If you’re ready to start incorporating a bee propolis spray into your daily routine, we collected four super popular picks from around the web—so you can start tackling sore throats with an easy, at-home remedy.

1
Beekeeper’s Naturals Bee Propolis Throat Spray

amazon.com

Henninger’s top pick when a local option is unavailable, this all-natural spray is also an Amazon’s Choice pick for throat sprays. You can skip a critical read-through of the ingredient list—there’s only three: Canadian bee propolis, glycerin, and purified water.  Despite the lack of added sugar, many reviewers said it still tastes great—and even smells like warm honey. One reviewer called it  “an absolute lifesaver” before adding, “I have tried pretty much everything to stop my chronic colds/sore throats. Nothing ever really seemed to work. When I used this, my throat felt better the same day and was virtually perfect the next day. I now bring one of these little guys with me everywhere.”

available at amazon.com $14
SHOP NOW

2
Comvita Propolis Throat Spray

amazon.com

Created in New Zealand, this propolis goes through a five-week extraction and purification period (that includes 12 quality tests) to ensure every batch includes the eight key flavonoids. Then, the propolis is combined with manuka honey, glycerin, myrhh oil, peppermint oil, aniseed oil, and menthol into a .7-ounce spray bottle. All you have to do is take a dose of 2-6 sprays, as needed, and finally enjoy some soothing relief. Despite low expectations, one happy reviewer with bad allergies wrote it helped him soothe sore throats without a weird numbing effect (and while still tasting great).

available at amazon.com $9
SHOP NOW

3
Herb Phram Soothing Herbal Throat Spray

amazon.com

The smart formula used in this option from Herb Phram combines the power of propolis with echinacea extract, a flower used in traditional Native American that may be able to reduce your chances of catching a cold. It also includes liquid plant extracts from sage leaf, hyssop, and flowers from St. John’s Wort. The final result is a spray that’s slightly bitter—one reviewer warned it tastes like the alcohol used in the extraction process. But the taste didn’t seem to bother tons of other reviewers, who gave a 4.4-star rating. One customer wrote, “I’ve been suffering from chronic tonsillitis so my one side of [my] throat is swollen all the time. I didn't expect much of this product but wow! Instant relief!”

available at amazon.com $13
SHOP NOW

4
Gaia Herbs Echinacea Goldenseal Propolis Throat Spray

amazon.com

A dietary supplement to promote immunity and throat health, this herbal spray can be used on sore throat up to three times in an hour. Like other options in this list, it also contains echinacea, but this one pairs it with goldenseal root—a plant that Native Americans used to treat fevers. This throat spray also includes refreshing additions like peppermint, licorice, and thyme. Gaia Herbs, the brand behind this spray, runs a program where you can track the herbs used in the spray online to see where they came from and how they were grown. While one reviewer warned it “tastes like death”, the important thing is that it gives almost instant sore throat relief. You know how the saying goes: No pain, no gain.

available at amazon.com $23 (pack of 2)
SHOP NOW

