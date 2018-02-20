8 Signs Your Cough Could Actually Be Pneumonia

When cold and flu season strikes, pneumonia isn’t far behind. The same viruses that make you sneeze and spike a fever can also infect your lungs. And doctors say if you’re fighting a cold or the flu, you’re more susceptible to acquiring a bacterial form of pneumonia too.

But don’t be lulled into thinking you’re safe from infection once winter is done. Despite a seasonal uptick, this common lung disease can occur any time of the year. Pneumonia is spread through coughs, sneezes, and touch, or by breathing germy air. You can also get it from inhaling foreign matter into the lungs.

Young children, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems are particularly vulnerable, doctors say. But even healthy young adults can land in the hospital or die from pneumonia when it’s severe.

“The pneumonias that a person can get will differ at different points in their life and with different risk factors,” explains Aaron Glatt, MD, chief of infectious diseases at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, New York, and a spokesperson for the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Normally, your nose and airways filter out unwanted bugs. But when these invaders pass through to one or both lungs (often after you’ve had a cold or the flu), or if your immune system is too weak to defend against an infectious assault, tiny air sacs in your lungs, called alveoli, become inflamed and fill with fluid or pus.

Different types of pneumonia strike different people. Some tend to occur when folks are in the hospital for something else. This is known as “hospital-acquired pneumonia” or “healthcare-associated pneumonia.” When food, liquid, saliva, or vomit makes its way into the lungs, it’s called “aspiration pneumonia.” The most common type is “community-acquired pneumonia,” also called “walking pneumonia,” because it’s a milder type of infection.

Pneumonia in adults is usually due to a bacterial infection. Streptococcus pneumoniae (also known as pneumococcus) is often responsible. Viruses are more typically the culprit in children. Causes of viral pneumonia include influenza (the flu virus), rhinovirus (the common cold), and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus, which is common in infants and children). Fungi and chemicals may also infect the lungs.

Dr. Glatt says the signs and symptoms of pneumonia can vary too: “It’s a constellation of symptoms that the doctor looks at, not one particular finding.” When making a diagnosis, your doctor will consider your physical exam, diagnostic test results, and medical history.

Here are some common signs and symptoms of pneumonia. If you’ve been troubled by any of these, go get checked out!