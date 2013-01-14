Meatless Monday Recipe: Sweet Potato-and-Ginger Soup

It’s already freezing outside, but to make it worse, you’ve caught a cold (along with everyone around you!).

The bright side? There’s no better time for a cup of hot, steamy soup to keep you warm and help fight the bug.

This simple, 5-ingredient soup is easy to make, but delivers a complex flavor thanks to the fresh ginger, which gives it a kick.

The root can help with digestive problems, such as nausea and stomachaches, researchers say.

Unlike broth-based soups that might not keep you full, sweet potatoes add a creaminess and thickness to keep you satiated longer--plus, they’re a good source of beta-carotene, vitamin A, and healthy carbohydrates.

This recipe also offers a trifecta of healthy goodness; it's fat free, cholesterol free, and low calorie, to boot!



Try this recipe: Sweet Potato-and-Ginger Soup

