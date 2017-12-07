What to Do When You Have a Fever

A fever–as anyone who has ever come down with the flu knows–is an elevated body temperature. Technically, 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit is considered normal; a fever is defined as a temp of 100.4 Fahrenheit or higher.

When you’re fighting an infection, the part of your brain responsible for regulating temperature, called the hypothalamus, kicks up your internal thermostat. It’s part of your body’s way of defending itself against those foreign invaders.

Gustavo Ferrer, MD, president of Intensive Care Experts in Weston, Florida, says some fevers can be treated at home, while others require medical attention. The appropriate response depends on a person’s age, symptoms, overall health, and how high the fever spikes, he explains.

Read on to learn more about fever in adults and children, what you can do to break a fever, and when to see a doctor.

