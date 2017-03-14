Why You Should Get the Flu Shot Every Year

Every year when flu season hits, it’s likely you debate if and when you’re going to get that flu shot. While getting the injection might not be a top priority for you between work, caring for your family, and everything else life throws at you, there’s plenty of research that suggests taking time to get your flu shot every year is totally worth it.

Unlike many other vaccinations, the flu vaccine isn’t a one-and-done deal. Influenza strains change every year as they circulate and genetically mutate, making the previous year’s vaccine ineffective. That’s why it’s important to stay on top of your vaccination game. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention create a new flu-fighting cocktail every year based on which strains are circulating globally and predictions of which strains will be most common in the United States.

If you’ve already had the flu and think you’re immune to another bout, think again: every year, there are two or three strains of the flu making their way around, so chances are, you could catch the bug again. If you get your flu shot, you’ll be better protected from what’s out there and trust us, you want to be protected. Flu symptoms are much worse than typical cold symptoms like a runny nose and sore throat. While influenza can give you these cold symptoms, you could also have more serious issues like severe fatigue, high fever, and dizziness. Luckily, the flu shot protects against and lessens these symptoms so if you do catch the flu, you’ll feel better than someone who went sans flu shot.

If these reasons aren't enough to convince you to go ahead and get that flu shot, here are a few more: the flu shot protects those around you who physically cannot get the shot themselves, flu vaccines can protect you from other diseases, and you can’t contract the flu just from getting the vaccine. So what are you waiting for? Get vaccinated.