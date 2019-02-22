The 5 Best Over-the-Counter Medicines for Sinus Infections

A handful of products available at your local pharmacy—and online—can help you manage the misery.

Most sinus infections only last seven to 10 days—though it may seem longer while you're in it!

There aren't really sinus infection medicines that shorten the length of the illness, but you can salve the symptoms with easily available over-the-counter products.

“Most sinus infections are viral, so supportive measures are hugely important,” Christie Barnes, MD, assistant professor in the Department of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, tells Health. “The typical symptoms that you would expect are congestion, stuffiness, facial pain or pressure, and lots of drainage. You want to look for over-the-counter products that combat these symptoms.”

Bacterial sinus infections are much less common and may need antibiotics. But the same OTC medicines can help you suffer through your sinus symptoms until the prescription meds start to work.

Here are some of the best over-the-counter medicines for acute sinusitis.

