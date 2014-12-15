Angelina Jolie on Getting Chickenpox at 39: "Such is Life!"

While the new movie Angelina Jolie directed, Unbroken, is getting lots of good buzz, the star had to bail on upcoming promotional events for a surprising reason: She has the chickenpox.

The mother of six took to YouTube on Friday to explain why she'll be missing in action: "I just want to be clear and honest about why I will be missing the Unbroken events in the next few days, which is that I found out last night that I have chickenpox." If you look closely at the 39-year-old actress and director you can see evidence of blisters on her chest, neck, and face.

Angie hasn't revealed whether it's her first time battling this itchy scourge. Contrary to popular belief, it is possible to catch chickenpox twice (or if you've already been vaccinated), though it's not common and those who do come down with a second round typically don't get a serious case, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Universal Pictures, the studio behind Unbroken, is calling Jolie's case a "mild bout." The disease used to cause more than 4 million illnesses a year, but it is now much rarer because children receive two vaccinations for it, one at 12 to 15 months and the second one between 4 and 6 years of age (Jolie's youngest twins are 6; no word on whether anything's going around the Jolie-Pitt home).

You can catch this affliction from someone with chickenpox or with shingles; they're both caused by the same varicella-zoster virus. The CDC says it takes 10 to 21 days after exposure to show symptoms. (And there's another childhood illness outbreak felling famous folks: pro hockey players have been diagnosed with the mumps.)

In the video, Jolie adds: "So I will be home itching and missing everyone and I can't believe it because this film means so much to me. I just can't believe it. But such is life. There it is. And send everyone my love."

And sure enough, she sent her love—husband Brad Pitt. He showed up in her place at a Los Angeles event promoting the film on Sunday. He even posed for photos…looking cute and thankfully pox-free.

