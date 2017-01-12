apples

A

Eat an apple a day. They're packed with immune-supporting vitamin C. 

b12 vitamin

B

Vitamin B12 is crucial for maintaining a healthy immune system.

orange-spiced-cough-drops-video

C

Make homemade cough drops with orange zest, ginger, and honey.

heart-healthy-diet

D

Stick to a healthy diet to stay sniffle-free.

sick-cold-exercise

E

Don’t forget to exercise! Moderate physical activity may help you feel better.

flushot

F

Yes, you need a flu shot—to protect yourself and others around you.

G

Washing your hands often prevents the spread of germs.

15-sinus-flare-up-teeth-hurt-tooth

H

The fine mist from a humidifier can help loosen congestion so you can breathe easier, stat.

naturally-boost-immune-system-intro-farmers-market

I

Keep your immune system in fighting shape with these immunologist-approved strategies.

power-gulp-recipe

J

Fresh juices are packed with good-for-you nutrients that help your body fend off colds.

easy-kale-recipes

K

Just one serving of kale contains a day’s worth of vitamin C.

cold-flu-k-cup

L

Lie down: Sleep is one of the body’s best defenses against infection. 

pills-remedy-color

M

Know how to choose the best over-the-counter medication for you. 

brazil-nuts-bar-snacks

N

Brazil nuts are a great source of selenium, an important mineral for immune function.

homemade-cough-syrup-oranges-lemons

O

Oranges are your BFF! Use the vitamin C-rich fruit to make all-natural cough syrup.

P

Pop a K-Cup: The latest Keurig cups include cold medicine, tea, and soup.

Q

Quit booze. Alcohol interferes with sleep, which can increase your risk of catching a bug.

Orzo-Stuffed-Peppers

R

Have a red pepper. Just one boasts 150 mg of vitamin C—twice the RDA for women.

chckn-noodle-spinach-soup

S

Have some soup to stay hydrated and loosen congestion. 

how-to-stop-a-cold-dead-in-its-tracks-video

T

Take a break if you’re unwell. Your body is better able to fight off a virus when rested.

post-nasal-drip-cough

U

Understand what's really causing your cough. (Post-nasal drip, pneumonia, or something else?)

cold-or-flu

V

How to tell the difference between the flu, cold virus, and allergies.

sink-water-tap-glass-drinking

W

Drink the right amount of water. You should aim for eight glasses a day.

X

probiotic foods

Y

Start your day with yogurt, which contains “good” bacteria to promote digestive health. 

over-the-counter

Z

Over-the-counter allergy meds like Zyrtec may help combat runny nose symptoms.