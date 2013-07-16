Fight Fatigue Naturally With These 5 Daily Fixes

That second cup of coffee is not the only way to combat fatigue. Making a few changes to your daily routine might be all you need to feel more alert — and positive! — all day long.

Choose the right breakfast: Loading up on convenience foods with little nutritional value is a surefire way to drop energy levels. Start the day with a healthy breakfast comprising fiber, complex carbs, and protein to fuel the body and keep you from that midmorning slump.

Make time to work out: Finding time to exercise on a busy day might seem impossible, but boosting your endorphins and energizing your body through movement is some of the best defense against constant fatigue. And whether it's first thing in the morning, during lunch, or after work, consistent exercise can also help you sleep more soundly and wake up more alert.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate: Staying hydrated is one of the keys to healthy digestion, glowing skin, and fighting fatigue! You may be surprised to learn that being tired is one of the first signs of dehydration, so keep water with you when you're on the go.

Allow yourself a break: Something as short as a five-minute walk in fresh air and natural light can improve both your energy and mood. If you're so swamped you can't leave the office, move through a few desk stretches that will relieve stress in your shoulders, neck, back, and wrists to help you stay focused.

Turn off electronics before bed: It's obvious that getting adequate sleep every night keeps your body functioning at its top potential. But if you keep your electronics on all night as you slumber, it is affecting your sleep patterns and your demeanor the following morning. It's best to turn everything off at least 20 minutes before you hit the hay to allow your body the time to adjust naturally and fall asleep more soundly.

