Happy National Nut Day!

Every day is National Nut Day at Health! We usually keep at least four different types of nuts butters on hand at all times (for making the incredible sandwich pictured). And we stock plenty of nuts for eating out of hand as well (so does Molly Sims, who says nuts curbed her post-baby food cravings!).

It makes sense to include a variety, as each tree nut has unique nutritional benefits. For example, walnuts contain a plant-based omega-3 fatty acid; pistachios have lutein and zeaxanthin , carotenoids important for eye health; and almonds are the richest in vitamin E. All are great for heart health and pack healthy fats (especially if you eat them raw, not roasted and salted).

