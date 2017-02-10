5 Facts to Know About Your Cholesterol

How's your cholesterol these days? If you’re not sure, you’re not alone. Surveys have shown that most women don’t have any idea about their risk for heart disease. But it turns out about 100 million Americans have high cholesterol. What’s even more concerning: Cholesterol can start to clog your arteries as early as your twenties, and potentially lead to heart disease—which is the number one killer of women—later in life. To keep your heart healthy, it’s worth paying attention to your cholesterol, starting now. Watch this video about five key facts you probably don’t know, but absolutely should.