Zendaya Gets Real About Going to Therapy: 'There's Nothing Wrong With Working on Yourself'

The actress just opened up about the toll the pandemic took on her mental health in a new interview.

Zendaya is by no means an underachiever: In addition to releasing songs and albums, at the age of 25, she's already starred in multiple movies and the hit TV show Euphoria. But her enormous success hasn't granted her immunity to negative emotions, and she's honest about that. In a new interview with British Vogue, the singer-songwriter explained the toll the pandemic took on her mental health.

Specifically, the pandemic introduced her to a type of sadness she hadn't felt before, which she described as a "kind of taste of sadness where you wake up and you just feel bad all day, like what the fuck is going on? What is this dark cloud that's hovering over me and I don't know how to get rid of it?" (How's that for relatable?)

Zendaya also shared with her interviewer that she's a proponent of going to therapy—and that she does so herself. "Yeah, of course I go to therapy," she said. "I mean, if anybody is able to possess the financial means to go to therapy, I would recommend they do that. I think it's a beautiful thing."

She went on to explain that one reason therapy is helpful for her is that it allows her to talk things through with someone who is neutral, rather than a friend or family member who may have a stake in the situation. While a strong support system of people who love you is necessary, a neutral third party can also be an incredible resource. "You know, there's nothing wrong with working on yourself and dealing with those things with someone who can help you, someone who can talk to you, who's not your mom or whatever. Who has no bias," she explained.