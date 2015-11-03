Why Kate Winslet's House Is Social Media-Free

Kate Winslet might be a Hollywood super star but don't expect the actress to become the next selfie star. The 40-year-old actress and mother of three—daughter Mia, 15, and sons Joe, 11, and Bear, 22 months— revealed in a recent interview that she's banned social media in her house.

Now before you start questioning your love of Winslet, her reasoning for doing so is quite admirable. In her interview with the Sunday Times, Winslet shares she believes social media can have a negative impact on self-esteem.

"It has a huge impact on young women's self-esteem, because all they ever do is design themselves for people to like them," she says in the interview. "And what comes along with that? Eating disorders. And that makes my blood boil. And is the reason we don't have any social media in our house."

The actress, who's known for her body-positive role model status, recently made headlines for her request to Lancôme to leave her wrinkles in ad campaigns in which she appears. "I'm baffled that anyone might not think women get more beautiful as they get older," Winslet said in an interview with Net-a-Porter. "Confidence comes with age, and looking beautiful comes from the confidence someone has in themselves."

And just like that, Kate Winslet might have single-handedly convinced us to put down our phones. Just for a second at least.

